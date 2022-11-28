Solutions Architect – Gauteng Rosebank

The purpose is that the solutions architect looks at the existing payments environment and analyses what technologies are available and what software products must be developed or bought to provide the best solution for the problem that needs to be solved.

The solutions architect will, together with the TPO create an overall strategic technical vision and map out the desired architecture.

Qualifications and Experience

? 10 – 15 years’ experience in a regulated payments environment, preferably with acquiring,

issuance, card and / or merchants.

? Tertiary education essential

? Payment’s knowledge within the card acquiring and card issuance environments

? Solid understanding of delivery techniques, methodologies, and best practices. Agile

knowledge advantageous.

? Firm grasp of legal and regulatory requirements within the PCI DSS environment, specifically

POPIA, PCI and association mandates

? Experience working with card and payment schemes

? Ability to draft conceptual documentation

? Deep Knowledge of Visa & Master Card settlement & payment processes

? Previously held positions and experience with working collaboratively in a cross functional

team and matrix.

? Experience in implementation of payment solutions within consumer and/or commercial

platforms.

? Demonstrable high levels of integrity and desire to make a positive impact within the

business

? An enthusiastic self-starter who looks for new ways of working, explores best practices and

delivers imaginative approaches to communication challenges Exceptional verbal and

written communication skills

? Effective communication required to facilitate collaboration with multi skilled,

multidisciplinary teams both locally and abroad.

? Deep understanding of issuing, acquiring and payments process flows an advantage

? Should have hands on experience in Payment’s ecosystem and should have worked on

Payment’s engines and regulated payment switches

? Should have at least 5 years of experience as Payments Solution Architect / or similar role

and able to design payments architecture.

Key Performance Areas

? Provide recommendations and roadmaps for proposed payment solutions

? Draw up payment’s architecture in line with global regulated switching methodologies

compliant with PCI DSS and EMV standards

? Map out certifications needed to process the desired acceptance channels.

? Perform design and performance analysis on payment solutions

? Advocate for process improvements

? Provide technical leadership to the switching team in the form of knowledge share

? Developing proof-of-concept projects to validate proposed solutions

? Support Business Analyst on creation of User Stories and BRS documentation

