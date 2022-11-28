Systems Analyst

SYSTEMS ANALYST (Johannesburg)

Responsibilities

  • Translate business requirements into highly specified project / technical briefs
  • Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability
  • Detail system requirements – including interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies
  • Produce project feasibility and costings reports
  • Work closely with programmers, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
  • Ensure that budgets are adhered to, and deadlines are met.
  • Create and monitor testing schedules
  • Oversee implementation of new features as well as data migration
  • Support users on change control and system updates
  • Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system including information security
  • Appreciation of programming languages, Java and/or C#
  • Knowledge of hardware and networking
  • Designing of forms, reports, and dashboards using SQL, Power BI and similar technologies.
  • Development of data extract/export processes and procedures to support data requests needs.

Desired Skills:

  • systems analyst
  • Java
  • C#
  • networking
  • hardware
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

