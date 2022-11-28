Systems Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

SYSTEMS ANALYST (Johannesburg)
Responsibilities
- Translate business requirements into highly specified project / technical briefs
- Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability
- Detail system requirements – including interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies
- Produce project feasibility and costings reports
- Work closely with programmers, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
- Ensure that budgets are adhered to, and deadlines are met.
- Create and monitor testing schedules
- Oversee implementation of new features as well as data migration
- Support users on change control and system updates
- Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system including information security
- Appreciation of programming languages, Java and/or C#
- Knowledge of hardware and networking
- Designing of forms, reports, and dashboards using SQL, Power BI and similar technologies.
- Development of data extract/export processes and procedures to support data requests needs.
Desired Skills:
- systems analyst
- Java
- C#
- networking
- hardware
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree