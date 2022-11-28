Systems Technician

Nov 28, 2022

GoldenRule is currently engaged in an exciting project and hiring for a major in the mining sector.

We require the skills of an Systems Technician to be based in Rustenburg – Must have 2 to 6 years experience in the NETWORK DATA – IOT domain.

Areas of Expertise and experience:

PS Technician: Strong understanding of IT Network infrastructures, CCTV, Alarm, Access Control, Electric Fence and Video Management Systems. Network infrastructures, CCTV, Alarm, Access Control,

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

