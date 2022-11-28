Systems Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently engaged in an exciting project and hiring for a major in the mining sector.

We require the skills of an Systems Technician to be based in Rustenburg – Must have 2 to 6 years experience in the NETWORK DATA – IOT domain.

Areas of Expertise and experience:

PS Technician: Strong understanding of IT Network infrastructures, CCTV, Alarm, Access Control, Electric Fence and Video Management Systems. Network infrastructures, CCTV, Alarm, Access Control,

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

