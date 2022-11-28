Tier-3 Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Location: Cape Town

Role: Tier-3 Support Engineer

Company: Well known Fibre provider having enjoyed unbelievable success over the past several years. Excellent opportunity for growth

Overview:

Providing 3rd Tier Technical Support for incidents and problems.

2. Proactive monitoring and performance tracking to identify risks and vulnerabilities that may affect the network.

3. Accurate reporting and documentation of fault resolution workplans.

4. Assisting onsite technicians and external sub-contractors with remote troubleshooting of high-level faults.

Essential requirements:

Matric Essential

CompTIA Network+, CCNP or equivalent qualification

3-5 years’ experience in IT/Telecommunication environment

2 years NOC support experience

Knowledge of the following:

GPON, OSI L1,L2,L3, Technologies,

Optic Fibre Networks standard testing methodologies

(OTDR, RFC 2544, Bandwidth Tests)

Hands-on exposure on Switching and Routing

protocols (VLAN, BGP, OSPF, LACP, EAPS, ERPs)

Customer service helpdesk software (e.g., Zendesk).

Linux systems and monitoring tools.





Desired Skills:

