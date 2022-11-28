Tier-3 Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role: Tier-4 Support Engineer

Location: Cape Town

Company: Well known fibre provider enjoying great success over the past several years – offering excellent growth opportunities

Overview:

Providing the Lead (Level 4) Technical Support for service requests and network outages on the network.

Assisting in the design and optimization of the network and with building specialized customer solutions.

Formulating efficient fault resolution workplans for NOC support teams.

Participating in implementation and technical peer review processes for network configurations and script applications.

Essential requirements:

Matric Essential

CompTIA Network+, CCNP or equivalent qualification

5+ years’ experience in IT/Telecommunications environment

2+ years as senior level technical support engineer

Required knowledge:

Network and System protocols (BGP, OSPF, LACP,

EAPS, ERPs, IS-IS, MPLS, VPLS, EVPN) & (Layer 1, 2,

3 technology)

Optical Transmission Networks (WDM)

Open access fibre and ISP network architectures

Project management principles

Linux systems server admin and support

Programming, scripting and automation(Python,

PHP,JAVA etc as desired by market)

Multi-vendor Routing and Switching configurations

(Cisco, Juniper, Ciena, Extreme, Mikrotik)

Familiarity with access control models and network

security



Desired Skills:

Tier 4 support engineer

BGP

WDM

