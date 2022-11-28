UI Designer

Purpose Statement

Experience

Min:

At least 2+ years’ experience in an agency/studio environment working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines

4 or more years’ experience in user interface and experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

A strong focus on interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

Ability to define visual elements, product elements and overall design

The ability to work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed

Assisting with testing to ensure that UI/UX standards are adhered to

Researching interaction design and technology trends

Maintaining user experience and interface standards

Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs

Experience with user interface design patterns and standardsIdeal:

At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UI/UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Design or Front-End Development

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Sketch – digital design toolkit (prototyping software)

Prototyping using InVision or something similar

Solid skills in Adobe Creative Suite

Experience with Bootstrap and Google material design

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must

Technology related to the industry

An up-to-date knowledge of best practices and latest trends in mobile and webIdeal:

Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to UI/UX principles

Understanding of Object Orientated Languages (C Sharp; Angular; JavaScript)

Experience in prototyping tools such as Axure, UXPin, XD, etc.

Ability to conduct user testing of applications, software and websites

Skills to create wireframes as well as visual designs

Mobile experience

Experience in HTML 5

Skills

Communications Skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Send CV by the 30th of September 2022.

Desired Skills:

UI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

