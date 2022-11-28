UX Designer
jOB DETAIL
Purpose Statement
- To develop, evaluate, implement and influence world class User/Client Experience (UX) design for digital platforms whilst conforming to the Company brand fundamentals to optimise the client experience.
- To constantly enhance user experience through usability studies, contributing to translating feature requirements into interactive and visual designs across platforms, and work closely with Technology teams and User Interface (UI) Designers, and/or creating.
Education (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Education (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification
Knowledge and Experience
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- Sketch, Figma or similar
- Prototyping using InVision or similar
- Thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies
- Understanding of Google Material Design
Ideal:
- Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX principles)
- Agile practices
Experience:
Minimum:
- At least 3 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web
- At least 3 years’ experience in digital
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or something similar
- Prototyping experience in InVision or similar
- Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing
- Experience with design patterns and standards
- Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web
- A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in
- Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers
Ideal:
- At least 2 years’ experience in the financial sector
- Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
- Agile software development background
- Experience in usability testing
- Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations
- Analytics background
- Passion for interaction design and animations
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
- Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
- Analysing
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Analysing_Using Math
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Creating and Innovating
- Creating and Innovating_Developing Plans
- Creating and Innovating_Displaying Creativity
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Learning and Researching
- Learning and researching_Acquiring Information
- Learning and researching_Learning Quickly
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Send CV by the 10th of December 2022.
