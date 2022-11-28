UX Designer

Purpose Statement

To develop, evaluate, implement and influence world class User/Client Experience (UX) design for digital platforms whilst conforming to the Company brand fundamentals to optimise the client experience.

To constantly enhance user experience through usability studies, contributing to translating feature requirements into interactive and visual designs across platforms, and work closely with Technology teams and User Interface (UI) Designers, and/or creating.

Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification

Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Sketch, Figma or similar

Prototyping using InVision or similar

Thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies

Understanding of Google Material Design

Ideal:

Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX principles)

Agile practices

Experience:

Minimum:

At least 3 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web

At least 3 years’ experience in digital

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or something similar

Prototyping experience in InVision or similar

Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing

Experience with design patterns and standards

Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web

A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in

Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

Ideal:

At least 2 years’ experience in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UX methodologies

Agile software development background

Experience in usability testing

Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations

Analytics background

Passion for interaction design and animations

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development

Adapting and Responding to Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Analysing

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Analysing_Using Math

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Creating and Innovating

Creating and Innovating_Developing Plans

Creating and Innovating_Displaying Creativity

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Learning and Researching

Learning and researching_Acquiring Information

Learning and researching_Learning Quickly

Presenting and Communicating Information

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 10th of December 2022.

