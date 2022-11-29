2nd Line IT Support Engineer German / Italian / Mandarin (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- 1 x Mandarin
2nd Line IT Support Engineer- 1 x Italian 2nd Line IT Support Engineer- 2 x German 2nd Line IT Support Engineer
CONTRACT ROLE
We are looking for 2nd line IT Support engineers with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience. Some server and network support experience (advantage)
Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written
Self-sufficient
Key Accountabilities:
- Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support
- Call Management
- Working to SLAs
- Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support
- Building strong relationships with customers
- The ability to take ownership of customer problems
- A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception
- Remote Incident Resolution
- Software Deployment
- Ability to multitask and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
- A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL Foundation
- Microsoft 365
- Azure
- AD
- Soft skills certificates
- Mobile Technology certifications
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience
- Some server and network support experience
- Good communication skills and fluent in the above languages verbally and written
Desired Skills:
- Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience
- Some server and network support experience
- Mandarin
- Italian
- German
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric