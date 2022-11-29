2nd Line IT Support Engineer German / Italian / Mandarin (Contract)

1 x Mandarin

2nd Line IT Support Engineer- 1 x Italian 2nd Line IT Support Engineer- 2 x German 2nd Line IT Support Engineer

CONTRACT ROLE

We are looking for 2nd line IT Support engineers with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience. Some server and network support experience (advantage)

Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written

Self-sufficient

Key Accountabilities:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support

Call Management

Working to SLAs

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support

Building strong relationships with customers

The ability to take ownership of customer problems

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception

Remote Incident Resolution

Software Deployment

Ability to multitask and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft 365

Azure

AD

Soft skills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience

Some server and network support experience

Good communication skills and fluent in the above languages verbally and written

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

