2nd Line IT Support Engineer German / Italian / Mandarin (Contract)

Nov 29, 2022

  • 1 x Mandarin

2nd Line IT Support Engineer- 1 x Italian 2nd Line IT Support Engineer- 2 x German 2nd Line IT Support Engineer

CONTRACT ROLE

We are looking for 2nd line IT Support engineers with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience. Some server and network support experience (advantage)

Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written

Self-sufficient

Key Accountabilities:

  • Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support
  • Call Management
  • Working to SLAs
  • Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support
  • Building strong relationships with customers
  • The ability to take ownership of customer problems
  • A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception
  • Remote Incident Resolution
  • Software Deployment
  • Ability to multitask and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
  • A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL Foundation
  • Microsoft 365
  • Azure
  • AD
  • Soft skills certificates
  • Mobile Technology certifications

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience
  • Some server and network support experience
  Good communication skills and fluent in the above languages verbally and written

Desired Skills:

  • Mandarin
  • Italian
  • German

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

