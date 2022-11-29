Analyst (Actuary) – Gauteng Dainfern

Job Purpose

Responsible for driving risk and compliance or product delivery in the actuarial team. Provide actuarial technical support and develop models. Manage and take accountability for the delivery of actuarial outcomes. Coach and mentor analysts within the actuarial team. Use statistical models to analyse data and calculate the actuarial metrics.

Collaborate with internal (Actuarial) and external (Business) stakeholders to find out their needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of business information and decisions.

Keep stakeholders informed and up to date with project/analysis delivery and provide clear and concise feedback to stakeholders.

Undertake strategic and tactical financial analysis, modelling, and evaluation to support business leaders in their decision making.

Develop, maintain and implement actuarial models and processes.

Models to be fit for purpose and able to estimate the reality accurately.

Plan and manage the delivery of an audit program in a single discipline, ensuring that it addresses identified risk areas. Monitor the closeout of audit findings to ensure that agreed corrective actions are implemented and that risks are managed effectively; refer to major issues or inadequate responses through the management line.

Maintain standards of integrity and professionalism as set out by the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

Plan and deliver the business requirements and manage the team on a day-to-day basis to meet business timelines to ensure quality.

Analyse the results, to ensure the model is performing as expected and producing the results required.

Effective impact and sensitivity analysis to be performed before any deployment is done.

Translate results from the impact/sensitivity analysis to Business, to provide insight on implications to profitability.

Education and Experience

Bachelors / Honours degree in Actuarial Science or similar (Essential);

Specialized in Life technical subjects (Essential);

Associate Actuarial member of South Africa (Essential);

Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (Advantageous)

5 or more years experience within the long-term insurance industry (Essential);

Valuation or Life product experience (Essential);

Prophet experience (Essential);

Experience in model building (Advantageous)

2 or more years experience of supervising and directing people and other resources to achieve specific end results within limited timeframes (Essential)

Desired Skills:

life insurance

Management

Valuation

Product Knowledge

actuarial modelling

Data Analysis

prophet modelling

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

UIF

etc

