Application Architect

Define the framework and operating principles for application solutions according to industry best practice. Manage the application architecture within the enterprise architecture of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead system design activities and code development processes as a subject matter expert.

Translate business requirements into documented application architecture requirements.

Monitor system performance, relevance and usage and maintain key metrics.

Work within the Enterprise Architecture to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.

Perform code reviews to ensure compliance with coding standards.

Responsible for Technical design, detailed Technical specifications & unit testing.

Work closely with project teams and third-party contacts to design & resolve issues.

Structure detailed technical specifications, unit testing, and support documentation.

Suggest process improvement recommendations to the software design/development team.

Accountable for appropriate cloud enablement and migration.

Identify and investigate appropriate SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applicable to the line of business systems.

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation.

Contribute to the risk identification processes development and make recommendations.

Client services:

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Contribute to the negotiating of objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders.

Experience and qualifications:

Relevant Computer Science qualification

8-10 years’ experience in software development or in IT Architecture

5-7 years’ experience in development management / solutions management

Exposure to Agile methodology

Required knowledge and experience on the following platforms:

Linux, AIX, Oracle Database and forms, IBM WebSphere and Liberty

AWS Compute and Database, Java EE, PL/SQL, Python, Oracle.

Experience in the financial services industry will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Linux

AIX

IBM

Java

SQL

Python

WebSphere

AWS

SaaS

PaaS

LaaS

Integration Architecture

Technical Architecture

Solution Architecture

Application Architecture

Application Design

Architecture Design

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

