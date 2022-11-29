Application Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Define the framework and operating principles for application solutions according to industry best practice. Manage the application architecture within the enterprise architecture of the business.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Lead system design activities and code development processes as a subject matter expert.
- Translate business requirements into documented application architecture requirements.
- Monitor system performance, relevance and usage and maintain key metrics.
- Work within the Enterprise Architecture to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.
- Perform code reviews to ensure compliance with coding standards.
- Responsible for Technical design, detailed Technical specifications & unit testing.
- Work closely with project teams and third-party contacts to design & resolve issues.
- Structure detailed technical specifications, unit testing, and support documentation.
- Suggest process improvement recommendations to the software design/development team.
- Accountable for appropriate cloud enablement and migration.
- Identify and investigate appropriate SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applicable to the line of business systems.
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation.
- Contribute to the risk identification processes development and make recommendations.
Client services:
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Contribute to the negotiating of objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders.
Experience and qualifications:
- Relevant Computer Science qualification
- 8-10 years’ experience in software development or in IT Architecture
- 5-7 years’ experience in development management / solutions management
- Exposure to Agile methodology
- Required knowledge and experience on the following platforms:
Linux, AIX, Oracle Database and forms, IBM WebSphere and Liberty
AWS Compute and Database, Java EE, PL/SQL, Python, Oracle.
- Experience in the financial services industry will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- AIX
- IBM
- Java
- SQL
- Python
- WebSphere
- AWS
- SaaS
- PaaS
- LaaS
- Integration Architecture
- Technical Architecture
- Solution Architecture
- Application Architecture
- Application Design
- Architecture Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree