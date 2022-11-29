AWS leverages Sapphire Rapids to up performance

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the private preview of Amazon EC2 R7iz instances powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors – codenamed Sapphire Rapids.

R7iz instances deliver an all-core turbo frequency up to 3.9 gigahertz and AWS claim up to 20% higher performance over comparable high-frequency EC2 instances. Leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and AWS Nitro System, R7iz instances offer a combination of dedicated hardware and a lightweight hypervisor – delivering better overall cost, performance and security.

Customers can now take advantage of accelerated performance for compute-intensive and memory-intensive workloads, says AWS, including front-end electronic design automation (EDA), relational database workloads with high per-core licensing fees, and workloads for financial, actuarial and data analytics simulation.

To meet customer demands for increased memory and scalability, R7iz instances are available in various sizes with up to 128 vCPUs and up to 1 024 gigabytes of memory, resulting in up to 2,6 times more vCPU and memory than comparable high-frequency instances. The first x86-based EC2 instances to use DDR5 memory, R7iz delivers up to 2,4 times higher memory bandwidth than comparable high frequency instances.

“Data centre customers are looking to keep up with demand, increase business value of their data, and improve their overall costs,” says Lisa Spelman, corporate vice-president and GM of Intel Xeon Products. “AWS is delivering new instances that leverage the accelerated performance and security of 4th Gen Intel Xeon to support the most demanding workloads.”