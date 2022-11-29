– BI and Data platform Technical Lead – Western Cape Bellville

What will you do?

Guided by Architecture and a Technical Team Lead you will be responsible for establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns that can be leveraged by business facing development teams in their day-to-day solutions. You will constantly be developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community.

Communicate technical information to technical teams, as well as communicating challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership. An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance. You will also be responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

What will make you successful in this role?

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Ability to create design standards, patterns and principles

Creation of role specific design standards, patterns and principles

Data management, development and modelling

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, database administrators and solutions architects.

Mentor Junior Full Stack Developers

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

3- 8 years related experience

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred

Experience in three (3) or more of the following areas is required:

Database technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related.

ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)

Skills

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge and Monitoring

Data Security

Risk Management LIWRAP

Core Competencies

Being resilient

– Contributing independently Collaborates

– Contributing independently Cultivates innovation

– Contributing independentlyCustomer focus

– Contributing independentlyDrives results

– Contributing independentlyPersonal Attributes

Manages complexity

– Contributing independently Optimises work processes

– Contributing independently Organisational savvy

– Contributing independentlyPlans and aligns

– Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

BI

