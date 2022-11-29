BI Full – Stack Developer

Our partner in the insurance industry is looking for a BI Fullstack Developer

What will you do?

Guided by Architecture and a Technical Team Lead you will be responsible for establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns that can be leveraged by business facing development teams in their day-to-day solutions. You will constantly be developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community.

You should be able to communicate technical information to technical teams, as well as be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership. An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance. You will also be responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

What will make you successful in this role?

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Ability to create design standards, patterns and principles.

Creation of role specific design standards, patterns and principles.

Data management, development and modelling.

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, database administrators and solutions architects.

Mentor Junior Full Stack Developers.

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field or,

National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

Experience

3 – 8 years related experience

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred

Experience in 3 or more of the following areas are required:

Database technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)

Knowledge and Skills

IT Data Analysis Project Oversight Reporting and Administration Quality, Compliance and Accreditation Business Requirements Definition Technologies Personal Attributes

Manages complexity

– Contributing independentlyOptimises work processes

– Contributing independentlyOrganisational savvy

– Contributing independentlyPlans and aligns

– Contributing independentlyBuild a successful career with us

Core Competencies

Being resilient

– Contributing independentlyCollaborates

– Contributing independentlyCultivates innovation

– Contributing independentlyCustomer focus

– Contributing independentlyDrives results – Contributing independentlyTurnaround time

Desired Skills:

BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

