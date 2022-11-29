Cisco Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:
As a Network Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of client solutions. This role requires experience in networking technologies such as Cisco, FortiGate or AWS product suite; Network Penetration Testing; Computer Forensics; Social Engineering & ITIL processes along with strong scripting skills including Python and Bash programming languages will be an advantage for this position.
Requirements:
- Interfaces with corporate executives to train and educate
- Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.
- Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.
- Perform Firewalls and other network tools.
- Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.
- Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.
- Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.
- Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets
- Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.
- Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.
- Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.
- Identifies and investigates risk and vulnerability issues and develops and implements solutions to resolve them.
- Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.
- Performs security audit and penetration testing activities to evaluate security safeguards and identify ways to improve security posture.
- Provides network security, network penetration testing, and traffic analysis services to large commercial organizations
- Conducts comprehensive investigations and audits, performs all necessary forensics procedures, and responds to client requests for information.
- Reviews client network policies, policies, and security documents, and recommends changes or alterations.
- Experience with deploying network systems.
- Experience with security principles and principles of design.
- Excellent customer service skills.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
Qualifications:
- Must have the ability to build secure networks for enterprise applications; to maintain security
- configurations: and troubleshoot problems related to network configuration.
- Experience with network security and incident response preferred.
- CCNP Enterprise
- CCIE Enterprise or Wireless
- NSE5 NSE6 and NSE7 will be an advantage
- ITILv4
Desired Skills:
- Networking Knowledege
- Analytical abilities
- Adaptive
- CCNP
- ITILv4
- NSE5
- NSE7