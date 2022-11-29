Cisco Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose:



The Network Engineer is responsible for maintaining and upgrading the network infrastructure of an once. You will design, install and maintain LANs (Local Area Networks) as well as WANs (Wide Area Networks). The Network Engineer should have a strong understanding of networking technology such as TCP/IP. You should also be familiar with Cisco routers and switches, including cabling specifications.

Requirements

Troubleshoots networking issues from a technical standpoint by studying equipment and operations guides.

Provides support for network infrastructure and applications.

Collaborates with customers and the IT team to design, develop, implement, upgrade, and support

Cisco networking systems.

Interfaces with network architects, analysts, developers, programmers, and technicians to complete job tasks.

Interfaces with customers and business users to provide insight into new product offerings and the benefits of these products.

Escalates situations requiring emergency support.

Qualifications

Cisco Network Engineer certification preferred

Cisco CCNA Routing and Switching certification preferred.

Must have strong knowledge of Cisco hardware and software products.

Must be able to work with people from various backgrounds including senior level management, support personnel, engineers, and technicians.

5+ years of network experience required.

Must have the ability to troubleshoot, identify and resolve hardware and software issues.

Experience with Cisco product knowledge is a plus.

Working knowledge of Cisco ISE/ACI is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Network Engineering

Routing Protocols

SAN networking knowledege

OSI model

Firewalls

Unified Communication

OSPF

Learn more/Apply for this position