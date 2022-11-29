Cloud Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:

As a Cloud Data Engineer you will be responsible to support a platform lead in building out the CIB analytics capability. You’ll be responsible for designing and building out the infrastructure that powers our products. You will work closely with engineers in order to make sure we have the right tools in place to solve problems as they arise.

Your main responsibilities will include: Working with engineering teams to design data architectures, infrastructure configurations and storage solutions. Working on tooling and automation so you can build new services quickly without worrying about scaling or managing servers yourself. Helping build out our continuous integration pipeline so we can easily build new features into existing code bases.

Minimum requirements:

A strong data engineers who is able to stretch into software and implementation engineering will be a good fit.

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Must have at least 5 years of cloud data engineering experience.

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required

At least 3 years of experience as a Cloud Data Engineer.

Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and/or Microsoft Azure is preferred.

Desired Skills:

Coding

Data Warehousing

Data Analysis

Critical Thinking

Operating Systems

