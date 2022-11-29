Data Scientist (2 Year Contract) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

The Wits Diagnostic Innovation Hub (of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa), a syndicate of the Wits Health Consortium, in collaboration with the NICD is seeking a Data Scientist to join the Centre for Tuberculosis (CTB) team

This position involves managing the delivery and analysis of information to stakeholders, as well as applying research questions to data for HIV and TB disease control

Location:

NICD Sandringham Campus, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Assist in organizing, conceptualizing, and conducting large, advanced analyses as part of a team

Review existing or incoming data for accuracy, usefulness, quality, or completeness of documentation

Performing data cleansing to convert data into its desired form

Develop database schemas and analytical methods needed to support project goals

Maintain or modify existing databases

Analyze and report on patterns and trends using advanced data analytical techniques

Perform literature searches in order to supplement specialist knowledge

Work with business owners to identify information needs and develop/enhance/modify reporting in order to support the NICD’s surveillance mandates, support healthcare policy and decisions

Communicate and collaborate with team members and individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds, both technical and non-technical

Required minimum education and training:

MSc Degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Biostatistics/Epidemiology, or a related field

Required minimum work experience:

1-3 years of professional work experience including experience with data and spatial data analytics

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python, R) and relational database management system software (e.g. SQL)

Experience in statistical analysis and statistical software programs (e.g. STATA, SAS, SPSS)

Understanding of the design of database architectures, data warehouses, data migrations, visual design/dashboards

Research interest in priority diseases

Knowledge or interest in epidemiology practices

Knowledge of data quality management practices and data security and privacy

Advanced communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills

Self-motivated and able to work under pressure

Must be able to multi-task and prioritize tasks within multiple ongoing projects

Ability to work independently

Attention to detail

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

