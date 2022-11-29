Developer – C# at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client holds the constant belief that it’s not only about money and numbers, but the lives and futures of all the people who are impacted by the work they do. With specialised capabilities in frontier and emerging markets, and a passion for Africa and China, our client provides independent advice, analyses and reporting for asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers and brokers.

Role Responsibilities:

Working closely with financial analysts to maintain and develop new features.

Assisting in improving user feedback from the system.

Building / integrating a new cloud based stored system and assisting with existing systems.

Implementation of best practices, e.g., unit test, following good design principles, understanding, and ensuring appropriate testing is carried out.

Understanding the business impact of technical output.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in a recognized software development or mathematical field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 years’ development experience.

Experience within the financial sector would be beneficial.

Programming and business analysis skills.

Knowledge / exposure to the following:

C#.



MSSQL.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

TDD, BDD | Git | Jenkins.



Web API | Azure pipelines.

Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing.

Analytical mindset with an interest in new technologies.

Proficient understanding of versioning tools.

