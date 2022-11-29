Developer – Java (Team Lead) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Being a technical guide, mentor and anchor for the team.

Designing, developing and maintaining back-end services running across multiple cloud providers in multiple regions.

Assisting with the modernisation of existing systems.

Building new components as needed.

Investigating and providing a detailed analysis of any production issues and recommending improvements.

Monitoring capacity and scaling resources as needed.

Continually improving infrastructure-as-code deployments and tooling.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant software or engineering qualification is preferred.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6+ years of development experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages (Golang or Java).

2+ years of experience as a team lead or senior engineer.

Understanding of authentication mechanisms such as OpenID Connect (OIDC) / OAuth 2.0.

Strong database experience (both relational and NoSQL).

Strong understanding of software architecture design patterns.

Strong analytical problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of cryptography and public key infrastructure (PKI).

DevOps experience with a focus on secure coding principles – (we use GitLab).

Experience working in an Agile environment and with agile development methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban.

Advantageous Experience:

Experience with container technologies such as Kubernetes, Docker, and Helm.

Software architecture, with a micro-services focus.

Running applications in the cloud (Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Azure), as well as On-premises software.

Infrastructure as code (Terraform/Terragrunt)

Experience with Unix systems.

RESTful API, OpenAPI Specification, Google Remote Procedure Call (gRPC), and Protocol Buffers.

