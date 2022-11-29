Developer (Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM)) at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Nov 29, 2022

  • Form part of the development team to enhance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) application.
  • As the team is working from home you will be required to participate in morning daily stand-ups.
  • A DevOps approach is followed where developers are responsible for support as well.
  • Design and code review with piers is required to ensure at least one other person knows and understand/approves the implementation.
  • Any implementation needs to be documented in the UML tool Enterprise Architect from where monthly a document pack is generated for the client.
  • Demonstrating the implementation to the client in the staging environment when required

Skills

  • 3 years + programming experience.
  • Experience in C# .NET Development (NT Services, Web Services (asmx & WCF), MS CRM 365 plugin and NUnit tests)
  • Experience Web .NET Development (ASP.NET MVC web app, ASP.NET Core, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and TypeScript)
  • Experience in Configuration and customization of Microsoft Dynamics 365.
  • Experience in MS SQL and Reporting Services

Desired Skills:

  • 3 years + programming experience.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

