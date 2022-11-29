Developer (Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM)) at M&M Consulting

- Form part of the development team to enhance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) application.
- As the team is working from home you will be required to participate in morning daily stand-ups.
- A DevOps approach is followed where developers are responsible for support as well.
- Design and code review with piers is required to ensure at least one other person knows and understand/approves the implementation.
- Any implementation needs to be documented in the UML tool Enterprise Architect from where monthly a document pack is generated for the client.
- Demonstrating the implementation to the client in the staging environment when required
Skills
- 3 years + programming experience.
- Experience in C# .NET Development (NT Services, Web Services (asmx & WCF), MS CRM 365 plugin and NUnit tests)
- Experience Web .NET Development (ASP.NET MVC web app, ASP.NET Core, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and TypeScript)
- Experience in Configuration and customization of Microsoft Dynamics 365.
- Experience in MS SQL and Reporting Services
Desired Skills:
- 3 years + programming experience.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree