Developer – Mobile (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Working closely with various members of the team in an Agile environment.

Providing your input on process / team improvements, software architectural design and technical strategy.

Assisting with the mentoring of junior developers.

Assisting with the guiding of the strategy of the teams.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Computer Science preferred)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of experience with one or more of the following: Java, Kotlin, Swift or similar.

Android or iOS native mobile development experience.

Knowledge of unit, integration and performance testing.

Understanding of object-oriented development techniques.

Understanding of SOLID design principles and architectural design patterns.

Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum or Kanban including test-driven development.

Experience mentoring junior team members.

Advantageous Experience:

DevSecOps experience in a mobile development environment.

Application signing and distribution with Google Play or the App Store.

Hybrid application development frameworks (e.g., Cordova, Ionic).

Secure mobile development practices.

Mobile development architecture.

Cryptography and public key infrastructure (PKI).

RESTful API design and implementation.

Previous experience in Fintech or Payments.

gRPC and Protocol Buffers.

