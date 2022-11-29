DevOps Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

DevOps Engineer responsibilities include:
- Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure
- Planning and involvement in project management activities.
- Managing stakeholders and external interfaces
- Setting up tools and required infrastructure
- Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation
- Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage
- Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible
- Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management
- Coordination and communication within the team and with customers
- Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools
- Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)
- Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs
- Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer
Pre-requisite skills required for a DevOps Engineer role include:
- Experience working on Windows and Cloud based Infrastructure
- Excellent understanding of .Net, Python, Chef, Ruby and Java
- Configuration and managing databases such as SQL
- Excellent troubleshooting
- Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
- Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles
- 8+ years Experience in DevOps
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field
Desired Skills:
- Windows and Cloud based Infrastructure
- Azure
- AWS Tools
- Agile principles
- SQL
- Net
- Python
- Chef
- Ruby
- Java