DevOps Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Nov 29, 2022

DevOps Engineer responsibilities include:

  • Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure
  • Planning and involvement in project management activities.
  • Managing stakeholders and external interfaces
  • Setting up tools and required infrastructure
  • Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation
  • Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage
  • Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible
  • Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management
  • Coordination and communication within the team and with customers
  • Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools
  • Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)
  • Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs
  • Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer

Pre-requisite skills required for a DevOps Engineer role include:

  • Experience working on Windows and Cloud based Infrastructure
  • Excellent understanding of .Net, Python, Chef, Ruby and Java
  • Configuration and managing databases such as SQL
  • Excellent troubleshooting
  • Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
  • Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles
  • 8+ years Experience in DevOps
  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field

Desired Skills:

  • Windows and Cloud based Infrastructure
  • Azure
  • AWS Tools
  • Agile principles
  • SQL
  • Net
  • Python
  • Chef
  • Ruby
  • Java

