Intermediate Java Developer – Hybrid – R760k pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading ICT business in SA that develops software, application products, APIs, custom solutions, microservices and integration solutions for organisations is looking for a Intermediate Java Developer to make their people’s lives simpler and more efficient.

You will be responsible for developing utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA Spring, Docker, Springboot, Microservices and delivering functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards

They are a company that believes anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. SEND YOUR CV’S TODAY

Skills and requirements for this role

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

At least 4 years’ experience in developing information systems

4+ years Software Development experience using the Spring Framework

2+ year experience developing Microservices using Springboot

High degree of comfort developing front-end interfaces using ThymeLeaf

Experience working with BPMN would be handy, but not required

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience

Unit Testing

Reference Number for this position is GZ56188 which is a permanent position working from home but might be required to be on site from time to time offering a cost to company salary of R760k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

TDD

Springboot

Spring Framework

Microservices

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position