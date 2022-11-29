Intern – Computer IT Operator at Sintrex Integration Services

Overview

All Interns report directly to the Training and Content Manager. Interns form part of a 12 month internship programme where they are trained up to be employed into the [URL Removed] successfully employed they will be placed in a junior role which could be as an Operator, Sys Admin, member of theDrawing Team, part of the Centre of Excellence or a Solutions [URL Removed] have to complete a series of assessments and practical projects in order to pass their internship

Core Outputs

Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme

Successfully integrate yourself with the Sintrex Team

Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase

Essential Requirements

Grade 12 (NSC)

A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification

Basic understanding of hardware, operating systems (Linux or Windows), applications and networking

Basic systems administration tasks

Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations will be an advantage

Behavioural Competencies

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment

Passion for technology

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)

High degree of professionalism

Deadline driven

Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly

Attention to detail and producing quality work

Team orientated

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical skills

Openness to learning

Languages:o English: Read / Write / Speako Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write

Desired Skills:

N+

A+

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Introduction

The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position