IT Technician at Makro Pietermaritzburg – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

The IT Technician supports units by providing technical assistance that will enhance the user experience and thus allowing for the business to deliver better service to the customer.

Key Responsibilities:

Functions / Responsibilities:

Finance

Investigate and resolve the 1st level support issues for Store end-user

Escalate issues to 2nd and 3rd line support teams and manage the resolution

Identify root cause of problems and implement solutions to prevent repetitive issues

Ensure daily signage printing requirements are appropriately planned and executed including any repetitive tasks

Visual inspection of server infrastructure and POS equipment in order to identify possible risk

Ensure that all assets are captured, maintained and tracked

Perform monthly audits to ensure that no unauthorized users are active on the various systems e.g. AD accounts, Moats and SAPs

Customer

Ensure that the service delivery per supplier meets the SLA requirements

Define and implement service improvement initiatives

Internal Business Process

Implement project in accordance with the agreed policies, procedures and ensure that these deadlines are met including document control

Maintain security protocols across all systems including main computer room and network cabinets

Conduct the necessary security checks to determine possible risk areas and implement the required actions to eliminate the risks

Plan and initiate routine maintenance in accordance with the defined plan

Other

Effectively contribute to team deliverables and openly share specialist knowledge and skills learned

Requirements

Matric/equivalent

IT Certification: A+ certification with minimum of 2-3 years general IT experience

2 years experience working within retail (is an added advantage)

Desired Skills:

understanding of general IT troubleshooting

Knowledge of Windows bases systems and Point of Sales

Understanding of IT security

strong administration skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

13th cheque

Provident Fund

