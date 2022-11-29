IT Technician at Makro Pietermaritzburg – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

The IT Technician supports units by providing technical assistance that will enhance the user experience and thus allowing for the business to deliver better service to the customer.
Key Responsibilities:
Functions / Responsibilities:
Finance
- Investigate and resolve the 1st level support issues for Store end-user
- Escalate issues to 2nd and 3rd line support teams and manage the resolution
- Identify root cause of problems and implement solutions to prevent repetitive issues
- Ensure daily signage printing requirements are appropriately planned and executed including any repetitive tasks
- Visual inspection of server infrastructure and POS equipment in order to identify possible risk
- Ensure that all assets are captured, maintained and tracked
- Perform monthly audits to ensure that no unauthorized users are active on the various systems e.g. AD accounts, Moats and SAPs
Customer
- Ensure that the service delivery per supplier meets the SLA requirements
- Define and implement service improvement initiatives
Internal Business Process
- Implement project in accordance with the agreed policies, procedures and ensure that these deadlines are met including document control
- Maintain security protocols across all systems including main computer room and network cabinets
- Conduct the necessary security checks to determine possible risk areas and implement the required actions to eliminate the risks
- Plan and initiate routine maintenance in accordance with the defined plan
Other
- Effectively contribute to team deliverables and openly share specialist knowledge and skills learned
Requirements
- Matric/equivalent
- IT Certification: A+ certification with minimum of 2-3 years general IT experience
- 2 years experience working within retail (is an added advantage)
Desired Skills:
- understanding of general IT troubleshooting
- Knowledge of Windows bases systems and Point of Sales
- Understanding of IT security
- strong administration skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- 13th cheque
- Provident Fund