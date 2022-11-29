Java Developer

Develop, maintain and support critical enterprise software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
Duties:
- Develop software based on technical design
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications
- Design and code new software functionality using codes that are scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable
- Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software systems
- Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented
- Review and quality assure deliverables of junior team members
- Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations
Requirements:
- 5-7 years’ intermediate/senior Java development experience
- Relevant IT qualification and post graduate IT qualification
- Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment
- Solid (Java) back-end development experience
- Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift)
- Good understanding of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses
- Good systems and code design skills
- Understanding and experience with micro-services
- Strong knowledge of REST API designs
- Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles
- Experience with Apache Camel and GIT
- Knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage
- JBPM and strong Linux experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- REST
- API
- GIT
- Linux
- J2EE
- Software Testing
- Java
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services company