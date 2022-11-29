Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 29, 2022

Develop, maintain and support critical enterprise software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Duties:

  • Develop software based on technical design
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications
  • Design and code new software functionality using codes that are scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable
  • Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software systems
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented
  • Review and quality assure deliverables of junior team members
  • Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team
  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations

Requirements:

  • 5-7 years’ intermediate/senior Java development experience
  • Relevant IT qualification and post graduate IT qualification
  • Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment
  • Solid (Java) back-end development experience
  • Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift)
  • Good understanding of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses
  • Good systems and code design skills
  • Understanding and experience with micro-services
  • Strong knowledge of REST API designs
  • Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles
  • Experience with Apache Camel and GIT
  • Knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage
  • JBPM and strong Linux experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development
  • REST
  • API
  • GIT
  • Linux
  • J2EE
  • Software Testing
  • Java
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services company

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *