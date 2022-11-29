Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Develop, maintain and support critical enterprise software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Duties:

Develop software based on technical design

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications

Design and code new software functionality using codes that are scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable

Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software systems

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented

Review and quality assure deliverables of junior team members

Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations

Requirements:

5-7 years’ intermediate/senior Java development experience

Relevant IT qualification and post graduate IT qualification

Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment

Solid (Java) back-end development experience

Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift)

Good understanding of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses

Good systems and code design skills

Understanding and experience with micro-services

Strong knowledge of REST API designs

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles

Experience with Apache Camel and GIT

Knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage

JBPM and strong Linux experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Java Development

REST

API

GIT

Linux

J2EE

Software Testing

Java

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services company

Learn more/Apply for this position