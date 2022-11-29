Junior/Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop and deliver cutting-edge high quality & reliable products and systems as the next Junior/Intermediate Software Developer sought by a boutique software company. Your role will require you to develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages and to have good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL. The ideal candidate will have a B.Tech, BSc or equivalent, with 2+ years’ experience.

DUTIES:

Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.

Develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages.

Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents.

Address technical queries from clients in a prompt manner.

Work with QA team in unit testing and system testing.

Coordinate with project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes.

REQUIREMENTS:

B-Tech, BSC or equivalent from Varsity College, CTI, University or CPUT.

Skills –

Essential: C# and .Net or similar.

MVC

MySQL or MS-SQL

JavaScript

HTML

React Native (advantageous)

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-learner, must be able to work in a team or on your own.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Intermediate

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position