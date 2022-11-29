Junior Web Developer / IT Technician at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our client, a leading business / consultancy, based in Humansdorp (Eastern Cape), is currently looking to employ a Junior Web Developer / IT Technician.

The main focus would be Web Development:

The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,

As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify

Skilled in SEO

Mobile Friendly

Website Hosting Management

Knowledgeable about UX & UI design

Keep up with the latest trends

Time Management

Working in team environment/ teachable.

Secondary focus is IT:

Helping staff with any IT related issues

Research about new equipment

Manage all software subscriptions

