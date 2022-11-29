Kubernetes DevOps Engineer – Midrand – up to R630 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A globally acclaimed company well known for a ground breaking technological environment and great at pushing AI to the next level is looking for a Kubernetes DevOps Engineer to join their self-motivated team.

In this role you will be responsible for the development of backend and frontend user stories, contribute to refinement of user stories. You will also be clarifying open points, possibly making proposals, developing a prototype and provide support for existing solutions.

Are you a Kubernetes fanatic? If yes, this is a suitable opportunity for you. APPLY NOW!

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps

You will be exposed to the following:

Kubernetes

C#

Java

Go

Terraform

Ansible

Linux

AWS

Azure

The Reference Number for this position is MBM54537 which is a Contract position based at their client in Midrand offering a rate of up to R630 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Moipone at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

C#

Java

Go

Terraform

Ansible

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position