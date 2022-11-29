Lead: Group Tax Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Nov 29, 2022

A well renowned financial services company is urgently looking for a CA (SA) based in Cape Town to take on a senior position in their team. Get in touch to find out more detail.

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Qualified CA (SA)
  • of 6 – 10 year’s tax reporting experience
  • Strong experience in Tax Reporting & Consolidations
  • Background in Financial Services, Banking, Insurance or Professional Services

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] OR [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can phone Jenna on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • CA(SA)
  • Tax Reporting
  • Consolidations
  • Financial Services
  • Banking
  • Insurance
  • Professional Services

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *