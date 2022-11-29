Lead: Group Tax Reporting Analyst

A well renowned financial services company is urgently looking for a CA (SA) based in Cape Town to take on a senior position in their team. Get in touch to find out more detail.

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

Qualified CA (SA)

of 6 – 10 year’s tax reporting experience

Strong experience in Tax Reporting & Consolidations

Background in Financial Services, Banking, Insurance or Professional Services

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] OR [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can phone Jenna on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CA(SA)

Tax Reporting

Consolidations

Financial Services

Banking

Insurance

Professional Services

Learn more/Apply for this position