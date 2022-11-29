Migrations Analyst Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a phenomenal opportunity for a MIGRATIONS ANALYST DEVELOPER to work on BIG data migrations in managing end-to-end solution delivery. Further gaining international exposure through the market leading FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY’s strong multinational establishment.

This opportunity is based in JOHANNESBURG or CAPE TOWN (Hybrid) and paying up to [URL Removed] Per Annum.

THE COMPANY

This INTERNATIONALLY renowned WEALTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY have built a digital Platform servicing the largest financial institutions in the world across over 30 countries. This Wealth Management Fintech Company have brought their world-class systems to South Africa and are planning on expanding to wider Africa as part of their global expansion trajectory. This is an amazing opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Fintech companies in the world.

THE ROLE

As the MIGRATIONS ANALYST DEVELOPER, you will bring your strong technical skills to drive the end-to-end ETL process, working with BIG DATA in designing and implementing critical solutions. You will create and implement complex client focused data mapping, produce technical migration outputs, as well as build SSIS packages for big data migrations. Furthermore, you will collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure optimization and alignment of company products and solutions with client migration requirements.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Relevant Degree/Diploma.

At least 5 years’ hands on commercial industry experience.

Strong knowledge and experience using SSIS/ Informatica (or relevant ETL tools).

Strong experience developing BI solutions.

Experience working on BIG DATA migrations.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

Informatica

ETL

BI

Big Data

Migrations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

