.NET Software Engineer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR affinity with usability in general and user interfaces coupled with your amazing coding talents as a .NET Software Engineer is sought by a focused Cloud Solutions and IT Consultancy. Joining its global team, you will work on exciting projects helping companies build better, sustainable, and scalable systems using tried and proven methodologies. The ideal candidate must have proficiency in Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 – 4.7 (C#), OO techniques & design patterns, ASP.NET, JavaScript, HTML, CSS and SQL Server. Any experience with Azure, TypeScript, Angular 5, WPF, MVVM, Windows 10/Windows Universal App Development, UML, MS Dynamics CRM and UX/UI will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 – 4.7 (C#).

OO techniques and design patterns.

ASP.NET, JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

SQL Server.

Knowledge of one or more techniques below will be a big plus –

Microsoft Azure.

TypeScript, Angular 5.

WPF, MVVM.

Windows 10 or Windows Universal App Development.

Xamarin.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

UML.

User Experience Design and UI Development.

ATTRIBUTES:

You should have strong analytical skills and communicate well in speech and writing.

You are assertive and can work independently.

You’re the kind of person who enjoys taking on responsibility and showing initiative.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Software

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position