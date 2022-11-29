NEW JOB IN >> SENIOR FULL STACK SOFTWARE ENGINEER/ARCHITECT -C# @ R1.3mil P/A+ perks (HYBRID – JHB based) at e-Merge IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is your big chance to join a global conglomeration in Financial/ Risk & Tax advisory. A chance to work with bright, talented people, creating the future of digital and having some fun along the way!

We are looking Senior C# Developers/ Architects to work with local and global clients on a broad range of technically advancing projects, injecting innovation wherever you see fit while working for a distinctive professional services and consultancy.

This is what you need to land the Job:

+10 years’ experience in software design, architecture, development, testing and maintenance

Proficiency in Azure, Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, Shell, C#, ASP.NET Core, Angular, Git (DevOps CI/CD)

Some skills in Python will serve you well as well as an interest in Machine Learning and Blockchain

Experience scoping and budgeting of projects

Good problem solving and leadership ability

Strong leadership ability and a love for quality code

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering (Software, Financial, etc.), Mathematics, Statistics or Physics

Tech certifications for the win e.g., Cloud certification

