NEW JOB IN >> SENIOR FULL STACK SOFTWARE ENGINEER/ARCHITECT -C# @ R1.3mil P/A+ perks (HYBRID – JHB based) at e-Merge IT

This is your big chance to join a global conglomeration in Financial/ Risk & Tax advisory. A chance to work with bright, talented people, creating the future of digital and having some fun along the way!
We are looking Senior C# Developers/ Architects to work with local and global clients on a broad range of technically advancing projects, injecting innovation wherever you see fit while working for a distinctive professional services and consultancy.
This is what you need to land the Job:
- +10 years’ experience in software design, architecture, development, testing and maintenance
- Proficiency in Azure, Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, Shell, C#, ASP.NET Core, Angular, Git (DevOps CI/CD)
- Some skills in Python will serve you well as well as an interest in Machine Learning and Blockchain
- Experience scoping and budgeting of projects
- Good problem solving and leadership ability
- Strong leadership ability and a love for quality code
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering (Software, Financial, etc.), Mathematics, Statistics or Physics
- Tech certifications for the win e.g., Cloud certification
Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position-based Johannesburg – Waterfall offering a salary of [URL Removed] p/a, salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed], at www. e-merge. co. za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Git
- Shell
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree