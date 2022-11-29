New MD for Basalt Technology

Tamsin Mullins has been appointed as the new MD at Basalt Technology joining the financial services software as it establishes a UK business.

Mullins has 10 years of senior management, business development and strategic solutions deployment experience across various industries. She previously held the position of Head of Operations South Africa for ImaliPay Group. Before this, she was responsible for Group Operations.

Mullins is completing her MBA through the University of Suffolk after winning an 80% scholarship through UNICAF. Additionally, she has studied through Harvard Business School with course work in Emerging Economies after winning another scholarship through Africa.com.

“I am excited to welcome Tamsin to the Basalt family,” says Wayne Zwiers, founder of Basalt. “Her track record, depth of international experience and excitement about joining our business makes her an ideal leader to build on the great calibre of intentional tech that we have built and the growth path of our international expansion as we grow our UK division.”