Define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications. This includes coding, testing, and analysing software programs.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide mentoring
- Identify problems and work towards continuous improvement of systems & processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Planning, Designing and Reviews)
Experience and Qualification
- Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field
- 1 to 3 years’ experience in an IT Programmer Role.
- experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
Java
Source control – Git, SVN
XML & XSL
Html
Jquery
Web servers (E.g Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)
Desired Skills:
- System programming
- Programming
- Software Programming
- Java
- HTML
- XML
- XSL
- Source control
- GIT
- SVN
- Web Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree