Nov 29, 2022

Define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications. This includes coding, testing, and analysing software programs.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
  • Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
  • Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide mentoring
  • Identify problems and work towards continuous improvement of systems & processes.
  • Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Planning, Designing and Reviews)

Experience and Qualification

  • Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field
  • 1 to 3 years’ experience in an IT Programmer Role.
  • experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Java
Source control – Git, SVN
XML & XSL
Html
Jquery
Web servers (E.g Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

Desired Skills:

  • System programming
  • Programming
  • Software Programming
  • Java
  • HTML
  • XML
  • XSL
  • Source control
  • GIT
  • SVN
  • Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

