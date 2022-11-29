Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications. This includes coding, testing, and analysing software programs.

Duties and responsibilities:

Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide mentoring

Identify problems and work towards continuous improvement of systems & processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Planning, Designing and Reviews)

Experience and Qualification

Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field

1 to 3 years’ experience in an IT Programmer Role.

experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Java

Source control – Git, SVN

XML & XSL

Html

Jquery

Web servers (E.g Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

Desired Skills:

System programming

Programming

Software Programming

Java

HTML

XML

XSL

Source control

GIT

SVN

Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

