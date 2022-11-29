Our client has a Senior IT Project Manager position available on a contract
- To plan, mobilise and execute an ICT project, in line with the Company’s project management lifecycle, standards and principles
- Take accountability for the quality of the deliverables produced by the project team members
At least 7 years’ experience in project management of which 5 years’ managing larger ICT projects
- A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2)
- A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban)
- A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems, would be an advantage
- Subject matter experts from business
- Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter
- Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.
- Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.
- Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers
- Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.
- Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers
- Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary
- Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners
- Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles
- Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans
- Good project-management skills
- Good team-leadership skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Good networking skills
- Good communication and presentation skills
- Good workshop-facilitation skills
- Good meetings-management skills
- Good analytical skills
