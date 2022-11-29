Project Manager (Construction)

Description

We are looking for a full time Project Managers who will be based in Limpopo.

Duration Required for:

Estimated at Five (5) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out.

Full-Time / Adhoc: Full time

Specific Requirements / Relevant Experience:

Professionally registered with the SACPCMP or SACAP or equivalent (Proof and validity of registration required)

Post graduate qualification in the built environment

Minimum of 20 years’ experience as a Project Manager

Minimum of 10 year’s post professional registration experience

Project Management experience in mega projects (more than R300m per project)

Proven track record in Project Managing health facilities or complex multistorey facilities high rise office blocks, malls, hotels, etc.)

Contactable client references for three (3) most recent projects undertaken

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [Email Address Removed] on or before the5 December 2022..

Candidates who have not received any feedback from us after 6 weeks of the closing date must consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

The South African Council for the Architectural Profession

The South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession

About The Employer:

Description

We are looking for a full time Project Manager who will be based in Limpopo.

Duration Required for:

Estimated at Five (5) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out.

Full-Time / Adhoc: Full time

Specific Requirements / Relevant Experience:

– Professionally registered with the SACPCMP or SACAP or equivalent (Proof and validity of registration required)

– Post graduate qualification in the built environment

– Minimum of 20 years’ experience as a Project Manager

– Minimum of 10 year’s post professional registration experience

– Project Management experience in mega projects (more than R300m per project)

– Proven track record in Project Managing health facilities or complex multistorey facilities high rise office blocks, malls, hotels, etc.)

– Contactable client references for three (3) most recent projects undertaken

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [Email Address Removed] on or before the 5th of December 2022..

Candidates who have not received any feedback from us after 6 weeks of the closing date must consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position