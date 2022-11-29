Project Manager (Construction)

Description
We are looking for a full time Project Managers who will be based in Limpopo.
Duration Required for:
Estimated at Five (5) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out.
Full-Time / Adhoc: Full time
Specific Requirements / Relevant Experience:
- Professionally registered with the SACPCMP or SACAP or equivalent (Proof and validity of registration required)
- Post graduate qualification in the built environment
- Minimum of 20 years’ experience as a Project Manager
- Minimum of 10 year’s post professional registration experience
- Project Management experience in mega projects (more than R300m per project)
- Proven track record in Project Managing health facilities or complex multistorey facilities high rise office blocks, malls, hotels, etc.)
- Contactable client references for three (3) most recent projects undertaken
Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [Email Address Removed] on or before the5 December 2022..
Candidates who have not received any feedback from us after 6 weeks of the closing date must consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession
- The South African Council for the Architectural Profession
- The South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession
