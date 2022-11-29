Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) at GIBB – Gauteng New Redruth

At GIBB, complexity forms part of our DNA. As a company operating in a deeply complex society, we understand the many elements that influence successful project delivery. The more moving parts there are to a project, the more we revel in creating integrated solutions that are responsive to a demanding environment. GIBB Power focuses on supporting energy projects and offering solutions to the challenges of energy transition in Africa.

As part of the GIBB group of companies, with shareholding by EDF, GIBB Power specialises in several areas of engineering. These include thermal and hydraulic engineering, electricity transmission and distribution networks, and solar and wind power. All these support the rapid development of these energies throughout Africa.

GIBB Power covers the whole spectrum of the electricity value chain: power generation, transmission, distribution, electricity optimisation and energy efficiency, training and sales, research and development, and engineering.

We are looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Manager (Electrical / Energy). We welcome your application if you believe you meet all of the below-listed requirements for this position.

Core Purpose of the Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) role:

The successful candidate will work directly with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the applicable scope and budget. The role of the Project Manager includes coordinating with other departments to ensure all aspects of each project are compatible and assist with the identification of new talent as needed to fulfil client needs. Furthermore, the experienced Project Manager ( Electrical / Energy) will manage key clients and projects in the electrical infrastructure/substation and renewable projects, which include but are not limited to:

Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.

Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning.

Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress.

Prepare reports for senior management regarding the status of the project.

Lead and prepare proposals and interact with clients and client requirements.

The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to:

Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques.

Report and escalate concerns to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize potential risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets, and experience levels.

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.

Win and deliver projects within the renewable sector with an emphasis on transactional advisory services; independent design reviews; grid integration studies of renewable power plants; grid code compliance studies; and specification of equipment required for grid integration of renewable power plants.

Market the sector to clients and bring in sales, specifically in the Renewables Sector.

Ensure that work is done in accordance with acceptable standards.

Maintain project records in accordance with the internal quality system.

Preparation and management of specifications, schedules, estimates, progress reports, meeting agendas and minutes, and procurement issues.

Electrical engineering and design during all project phases according to client, national and international standards.

Assessing client/ project electrical engineering requirements.

Prepare concept design and the ability to objectively evaluate both technically and commercially, different options based upon project objectives/requirements.

Cost estimation of electrical engineering scope of work, including equipment and construction costs.

Proposals, Expression of interests and tendering.

Management of multi-disciplinary projects from inception to close out.

Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects.

Collaborate with local and international teams.

Proposals, Expression of interests and tendering.

Management of multi-disciplinary projects from inception to close out.

Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects.

Collaborate with local and international teams.

Mentorship of junior team members.

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organizing

Cost effective solutions

Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position