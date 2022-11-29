Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 29, 2022

Our client has a Senior IT Project Manager position available on a contract

  • To plan, mobilise and execute an ICT project, in line with the Company’s project management lifecycle, standards and principles
  • Take accountability for the quality of the deliverables produced by the project team members

At least 7 years’ experience in project management of which 5 years’ managing larger ICT projects

  • A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2)
  • A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban)
  • A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems, would be an advantage
  • Subject matter experts from business

  • Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter
  • Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.
  • Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.
  • Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers
  • Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.
  • Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers
  • Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary
  • Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners
  • Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles
  • Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans

  • Good project-management skills
  • Good team-leadership skills
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Good networking skills
  • Good communication and presentation skills
  • Good workshop-facilitation skills
  • Good meetings-management skills
  • Good analytical skills

Desired Skills:

  • 7 years’ experience in PM
  • 5 years’ managing larger ICT projects
  • Scrum
  • Kanban
  • Prince 2 PMP

