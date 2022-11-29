SAS Developer/Programmer/Software Engineer (contract) TB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Main job function:

The main purpose of this position is to take responsibility for the development and maintenance of the SAS systems and related technologies in support of operational requests and in the delivery of new information technology (IT) solutions.

Ã‚Â

Job Functions:

Ensure that there is a constant knowledge transfer to staff.

Describe complex business processes.

Ensure that all solutions and data sources are appropriately integrated.

Continuously validate that proposed solutions will satisfy the customer’s requirements.

Ensure that all future and ongoing development leverages the SAS functionality as best as possible to avoid complex customization.

Apply best practices, industry standards and do system configuration.

Participate in new development discussion and analysis.

Do systems development for the SAS environment, including SAS Enterprise Guide.

Compile timeline documents, deployment documents and manage deployments.

Compile release notes and compile change request documentation.

Adhere to the SARB Change advisory board standards.

Perform developer testing and provide limited infrastructure support.

After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises.

Perform SAS administrative functions.

Producing artefacts (timeline documents, technical solution document, unit testing document, maintenance manual, deployment documents, release notes, change request documentation & Working ICT solution).

Ã‚Â

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Support SAS modules/solutions: Resolve logged service, incident and problem requests (aligned to SLAÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢s), resolve simple and complex incidents and perform optimizations and enhancements on existing solutions. Perform bug fixes across the solution. Manage and provide technical input and expertise with respect to ensuring solution design/architecture is optimized and efficient; and Ensuring business continuity with respect to all business activities linked to the stability of the SAS Solutions for Financial Surveillance Department.



Ã‚Â

1 Year contract.

Hybrid work (rotation Pretoria office & home).

Only South African citizens my apply.

Must have a “clean” credit record and no criminal record.

Leading Finance Group is recruiting a SAS Developer with 3 to 5 years’ experience.

Location: Pretoria

E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

3 to 5 working experience required as a SAS Developer.

Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent (advantage)

SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9 (advantage)

SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9 (advantage)

Ã‚Â

Technical skills & experience required (must have solid knowledge of):

Base SAS 9.4 M6

SAS Visual Analytics

SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed

SAS Visual Statistics

SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle

SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata

SAS Enterprise Guide

SAS Enterprise Miner Server

SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client

SAS Metadata Server

SQL Skills

Ã‚Â

The following will be an added advantage:

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle Apex skills

Ã‚Â

Ã‚Â

Learn more/Apply for this position